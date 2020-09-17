BEVERLY — A man arrested following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening in downtown Beverly was sent by a judge Thursday to a state hospital for evaluation.
Koa N. Langis, 20, of 12 Lovett St., Beverly, is facing charges of possessing a firearm without a firearms identification card, improper storage of a firearm and disturbing the peace. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to the charges.
Police went to his apartment late Wednesday afternoon to serve a restraining order, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman said during Langis's arraignment Thursday afternoon.
They rang the bell but got no response. Another resident of the building let them inside. Police had been given a key to the apartment, but they were unable to enter because the door was chained.
Langis's former girlfriend told officers that Langis had a shotgun, leading police to call a SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC). The apartment house and nearby residents were evacuated and several streets were closed down. Langis surrendered to police about an hour later.
Police found the shotgun in a closet storage container, as well as two knives and a sword.
A court staff psychologist, Joyce Perrotta, evaluated Langis prior to his court appearance Thursday. Perrotta recommended that he undergo a mental health evaluation for criminal responsibility, based on a history of mental health issues, suicidal statements, and an interview with his grandfather, who said Langis had become increasingly depressed, quit his job, and was in the midst of a breakup.
Langis's court-appointed attorney also asked that he be evaluated for competency.
Judge Randy Chapman granted the prosecutor's request to hold Langis without bail while that evaluation takes place at the Worcester Recovery Center. He is due back in court Oct. 6 for a status hearing in the case.
Langis was taken to Beverly Hospital after surrendering.
