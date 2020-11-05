SWAMPSCOTT — An attorney for Lane Forman — the man charged with breaking and entering at Gov. Charlie Baker's home — told a judge on Wednesday that Forman is expected to post bail in the case soon.
Forman, 59, of Danvers, claimed during a bail hearing last month that he had permission from Baker to drop off materials related to the death of Forman's mother when he allegedly walked past a security detail outside the governor's home on Monument Avenue in Swampscott on Oct. 7.
Police did not stop him as he left, but the following day filed a charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor — a charge Forman's attorney, Stephen Reardon, told the court he intends to challenge at the next hearing in the case, on Dec. 30.
Reardon said later on Wednesday that Forman believed he had the right to drop off the materials, which concerned the death of his mother, at the governor's home, and said he did not enter the home.
Reardon said he believes Forman was over-charged in the case.
A hearing on a motion to dismiss the charge is scheduled for Dec. 30.
Forman had been held on $5,000 bail, and was also being detained for a probation violation hearing in the Boston Municipal Court. That case involved an allegation of criminal harassment by Forman against former Massport official Joe Lawless. During a hearing last month, Forman was found to have violated his probation but the court then terminated that probation and discharged him from supervision.
That clears the way for Forman to post bail in the Swampscott case.
Once he or someone on his behalf posts bail, he will have to wait to be released until he can be set up with a GPS monitoring bracelet at the courthouse.
For now, he would be allowed to return to the Tapley Manor senior housing complex in Danvers, where he was allowed to move in as a disabled person despite a 34-year criminal history, most of which he's had sealed.
The process of evicting Forman could take some time given both the procedural and legal requirements to evict someone from public housing and an existing backlog of cases at the housing court.
