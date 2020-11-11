SWAMPSCOTT — A nonprofit whose goal is the abolishment of pretrial detention has posted $5,000 bail for the Danvers man charged with breaking and entering at Gov. Charlie Baker's home last month.
The Massachusetts Bail Fund posted Lane Forman's bail during the weekend and on Tuesday, Forman was fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet and released from Lynn District Court, court and jail officials confirmed.
Forman, 59, who lives at Tapley Manor, an elderly and disabled housing complex on Holten Street in Danvers, has been ordered to stay away from the governor's home in Swampscott and have no contact with Baker or his family while the case is pending.
The Bail Fund, whose slogan is "Free Them All," came under scrutiny last summer, when it began posting significant bails in serious felonies, far exceeding their original $500 cap.
A message left for the Bail Fund Tuesday afternoon was not returned.
Among those freed on bail through donations to the fund are Tyler Jacquard, a sex offender who is facing charges of lewd behavior at a Lynnfield shopping plaza last June, and who had been charged with entering and peering into dormitories at Endicott College before the case was dropped due to lack of a proper identification procedure by police. The Bail Fund posted Jacquard's $30,000 bail last summer.
The fund also posted $15,000 bail for a twice-convicted rapist awaiting trial on a third rape charge; after his release he was arrested on a fourth rape charge, and posted $85,000 bail for a man charged in a shooting on Boston Common.
A group of Republican legislators, including Sen. Bruce Tarr, have called for a hearing into the fund's activities. Some judges have also questioned whether donations by strangers, as opposed to one's own funds or money from a family member, are enough of an incentive for a defendant to return to court.
The group has adjusted its cap several times; according to its website it now posts bails of up to $5,000.
Forman, charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor - a charge his lawyer has indicated he'll seek to dismiss - was held on bail following his arraignment while he underwent an evaluation and dealt with a probation violation hearing in the Boston Municipal Court. He was on probation in a harassment case involving a former Massport official.
Forman has told a judge that he had been given permission by the governor, whom he claims as a friend, to drop off materials about his mother's death in a nursing home.
Forman's bail was set in part due to a 14-page criminal record, most of it sealed, that included some crimes of violence.
Officials at the court and the jail confirmed that bail was posted on Forman's behalf over the weekend and he was brought into Lynn District Court Tuesday to be put on the bracelet, which is reflected on the court's docket.
The fund received the Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice earlier this year. Critics of the cash bail system say it unfairly punishes poorer defendants, especially people of color, who lack financial resources and thus spend more time in pre-trial detention -- and who are more likely to feel coerced into pleading guilty -- than more affluent defendants.
Forman, who grew up and spent most of his life in Marblehead, is due back in court on Dec. 30.
