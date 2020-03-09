BEVERLY — A Tewksbury man who was hospitalized after passing out in the back of an Uber last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he groped a nurse's buttocks while being treated at Beverly Hospital.
Dennis Lawlor, 58, pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery during his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court, where he appeared in response to a summons.
Police were called to the emergency room on Herrick Street on the evening of Feb. 19. A nurse told the investigating officer that while she was treating Lawlor for his intoxication, he repeatedly tried to grope her. While her back was turned, he managed to grab her buttocks.
The officer also spoke to a paramedic who said Lawlor had tried to grab her thigh while he was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but she said she was not interested in pursuing any charges.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser did not set bail for Lawlor, agreeing to release him on conditions that include staying away from Beverly Hospital except for a medical emergency. However, Lawlor was taken into custody in the courtroom on a Lowell District Court warrant.
A pre-trial hearing is set for April 10.
