Man charged with spitting on BLM demonstrator seeking to resolve charge

SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott man who is facing charges after allegedly coughing and spitting on Black Lives Matters demonstrators in Swampscott last December is attempting to resolve the case, his attorney told a judge on Thursday.
Scott Marberblatt, 59, appeared at a pre-trial hearing via Zoom before a Lynn District Court judge. His attorney, Stephen Neyman, asked the court to schedule a hearing on June 2 for disposition of the case.
Marberblatt, of 38 Winshaw Road, was charged with assault and battery after the Dec. 28 incident on Humphrey Street, where he was part of a group of pro-Trump demonstrators who had been protesting weekly near Gov. Charlie Baker's home. A group supporting the Black Lives Matter movement was also present.
On a video the victim posted to the social media platform TikTok, Marberblatt, maskless, is seen walking near the demonstrators and saying, "all lives matter."
Marberblatt is seen on the video coughing and attempting to spit, his tongue coming out of his mouth multiple times, as spittle begins to collect around his lips, until a white globule flies out of his mouth toward the camera.
"When I see something in my face it makes me cough," Marberblatt says on camera, before telling the demonstrators, "Get out of my face you (expletive) moron, get out of my face." He continues to cough with his tongue out.
The target of the incident later said he was concerned that he might have contracted COVID-19 and had to wait several days until he was able to get a test.
On Thursday, however, it was not clear whether there had been any discussions between the prosecution and the defense about a resolution. A prosecutor told Neyman and the judge that she has video that she will be sending to the defense attorney.
Marberblatt, who was arraigned in February in Lynn District Court, remains free on personal recognizance in the case. He was one of three people charged that day.
Because his case was charged as a misdemeanor assault and battery and not under a section of the law that would have made the charge a felony, he was not arrested. Instead, he was allowed to appear in court in response to a summons.
His arraignment in February took place on the same day as a pre-trial hearing for Black Lives Matter/Out Now activist Ernst Jean Jacques of Haverhill, who is charged with a felony version of assault and battery, involving an 80-year-old Trump supporter who had splashed or thrown water on him. Because the charge of assault and battery on a person over 60 is a felony, police arrested him at the scene.
But video evidence from that incident, on Dec. 12, has been used to call into question what police initially said happened that day, including showing Jacques with a raised but open hand rather than a closed fist first reported by police. Jacques is scheduled to be back in court on June 1. The town later commissioned an investigation into the department's handling of the incident.
