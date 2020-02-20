PEABODY — A Wakefield man with a history of driving drunk — a fact inadvertently revealed to a jury last winter by a Peabody police captain during what turned into a mistrial — was cleared of his latest drunken driving charge Thursday by a Salem Superior Court jury.
The verdict against John Joseph Butler, 34, came after another statement, this one by a booking officer, who after testifying on Wednesday sent a text message to the prosecutor calling the decision to charge Butler “a jump ball,” said Butler’s attorney, Thomas Gately.
Under ethical rules, prosecutor Michael Varone is required to disclose all evidence that potentially helps a defendant. He immediately relayed the text message to Gately, who asked for the booking officer to be called back to the stand Thursday.
Butler was arrested outside police Capt. Scott Wlasuk’s West Peabody home in September 2018. Wlasuk had noticed a pickup truck driving around on his usually-quiet cul-de-sac just after midnight and went out to investigate, he testified during Butler’s first trial in December.
Butler began making a series of statements, saying he was there to see Wlasuk’s sister, whom he’d claimed to have dated.
After the captain inadvertently mentioned the full charge against Butler — which led the jury to know that he had prior convictions — a mistrial was declared.
Just before he retired, Judge Timothy Feeley rejected a bid by Gately to dismiss the case entirely on double jeopardy grounds. The case again went to trial on Wednesday, this time before a new jury and Judge Thomas Drechsler.
While Butler was found not guilty on the drunken driving charge, he was convicted of driving after license suspension.
He was sentenced to a year in jail, but since he’s spent longer than that in custody awaiting trial, his sentence was deemed to have been served.
