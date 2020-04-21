BEVERLY - A man accused of jumping on a woman's car while naked and then assaulting her is facing several charges after an arraignment on Tuesday in his room at Beverly Hospital.
Gregory Lyons, 32, of 66 Lovett St., Beverly, was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, witness intimidation, indecent exposure, disturbing the peace, and three counts of wanton destruction of property under $1,200, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.
Lyons was held without bail and turned over to the Essex County Sheriff's Department. A hearing to determine whether he poses a danger to the public is scheduled for Friday.
Police say Lyons, who was nude, jumped on the hood of a woman's vehicle and then assaulted the woman on Monday morning in the area of Lovett and Washington streets, near downtown Beverly.
A witness drew his gun to stop the assault, police said. Lyons then ran away from police and jumped onto the windshield of a parked police cruiser.
Police said Lyons had to be "tased" by officers to be taken into custody and taken to Beverly Hospital.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com. Staff writer Julie Manganis contributed to this story.
