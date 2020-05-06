Man facing sex trafficking charge in Beverly

BEVERLY — A Beverly man is being held without bail on charges that include human trafficking following an investigation by Beverly police.
Robert Lee Horsley, 41, of 8 Rantoul St., Beverly, was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging him with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon (a bat and a knife) and assault and battery, malicious damage to a vehicle, and larceny of more than $1,200.
Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf at his arraignment Wednesday morning in Salem District Court.
At the request of a prosecutor, Horsley was ordered held in custody by Judge Robert Brennan at least through May 11, when a hearing is scheduled in Salem District Court to determine whether he poses a danger to anyone if released on bail.
Police began their investigation following a call Tuesday morning about a car with three flat tires outside an address near the Beverly-Salem bridge. They found three men from Maine who had come to pick up a woman who had been staying in Horsley's apartment.
The woman later told police Detective Darlene Prinz that she had ended up homeless in Maine and was staying with another friend, who then connected her with Horsley.
Horsley allowed her to live in his apartment on the condition that she engage in prostitution, to which she agreed. The woman said Horsley had taken her identification and a debit card on which she received her Social Security disability payments. He had also taken her entire $1,700 stimulus check, she told police. Horsley also told her she still owed him another $1,000 for her "rent" and was angry when she called him from a hotel to tell him she felt uncomfortable with the situation.
Soon after that, she said, she reached out to friends to pick her up, saying she feared being beaten. When they returned to Horsley's apartment on Rantoul Street near the bridge to get her belongings, shortly after 8 a.m. Horsley allegedly came out with a baseball bat and tried to hit one of the men, police said.
The woman said Horsley tried to stab her before slashing the tires on the car. He also kicked one of the men, police said. As they drove away, he allegedly hit the car with the bat.
After further investigation, Prinz got a warrant for Horsley's arrest. He was taken into custody outside his address Tuesday evening.
At least one other person may be facing charges in the case.
Horsley has a prior history of similar charges, including an arrest last September by police in Tewksbury.
