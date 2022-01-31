DANVERS — A man was found dead inside an abandoned building on Maple Street in Danvers on Monday, according to Town Manager Steve Bartha.
Bartha said police and firefighters responded to the area of 500 Maple St. and discovered the body at the bottom of a smokestack inside the building.
The brick building was the power plant for the former Danvers State Hospital, which closed in 1992.
Bartha said the power plant building has been abandoned for years.
Bartha said the situation is under investigation by Danvers Police, State Police and the Essex Country District Attorney's Office and that he could not reveal more details.
Several emergency crews responded to the scene, including the Northeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team.