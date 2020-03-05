SALEM — A Salem man discovered to have a cache of unlicensed guns, a loaded crossbow and ammunition in his Marlborough Road home last September has been found incompetent to stand trial by a Salem Superior Court judge.
Kevin Bobrek, 54, has been in custody at Bridgewater State Hospital since shortly after his Sept. 27 arrest. He was present for a competency hearing Thursday in Salem Superior Court.
Bobrek himself had called police to his 134 Marlborough Road home to report that people were attempting to break into his home, a prosecutor said last fall. Bobrek also told police that he was being spied on through his phone and computer and that he was being followed.
Police had him taken to a hospital. But after family members got a call from Bobrek about a computer briefcase that turned out to contain a 9 mm handgun, they alerted police. A search warrant turned up a total of eight guns, for which he did not have a license.
Police also found ammunition for those weapons, as well as "burner" phones, rubber gloves and syringes, and antibiotics, a prosecutor said last fall.
A court psychologist testified at a hearing last fall that Bobrek had a lengthy psychiatric history and was having a psychotic episode at the time.
It remains unknown how he obtained the weapons. Bobrek was indicted in the case late last year.
During a hearing on Thursday, Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit concluded that based on evaluations conducted both by Bridgewater State Hospital psychologist Carla Muñoz and Barbara Quinones, a psychologist hired by the district attorney's office, Bobrek is not competent to stand trial on the 16-count indictment.
Bobrek remains in custody, civilly committed to the state prison hospital, through July 17. However, his lawyer, Stephen Neyman, and prosecutor Erin Bellavia will be back in court for a status hearing before then to discuss Bobrek's custody status.
The charges will remain pending against Bobrek.
"We'll see you again on July 15," Tabit told Bobrek, who shrugged in response.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.