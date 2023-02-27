MARBLEHEAD — A man with a history of impersonating police and arrested with a cache of knives near the U.S. Capitol last month has North Shore ties and an upcoming court date over an encounter with police in Marblehead, The Salem News has learned.
Max Eli Viner, 37, was taken into custody by Capitol Police and the Secret Service on Jan. 30 and is facing charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, the agencies said in a joint press release last month.
But several months before that, Viner’s unusual encounter with Marblehead police at the Front Street turnaround on the evening of Oct. 7 has also now resulted in similar charges.
Earlier this month a Lynn District Court magistrate found probable cause to issue criminal complaints against Viner for using a badge without authority and impersonating a police officer. He’s currently scheduled for arraignment on May 24.
When police looked inside and then later searched a Ford Explorer on the Front Street turnaround, police found a number of knives, multiple Airsoft pellet guns, one of them stowed in a police duty belt and missing the orange safety tip; a key ring with handcuff keys and a set of lock-picking devices, multiple badges claiming to be with police agencies and the Secret Service, multiple sets of license plates, ballistic vests and jackets that read “Federal Agent,” “Police” and “Press.”
The Ford Explorer itself was outfitted with flashing lights and had fake blue police “chaplain” plates, police said. It was covered in stickers and signs indicating “Police,” “Federal Agent,” and “Search and Rescue,” and multiple “thin blue line” patches and stickers.
Viner, who had served a 3 1/2 to four year prison term and five years of probation for possession of a sawed-off shotgun and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following his arrest in Essex in 2004, has had multiple prior run-ins with law enforcement since his teen years, according to court records.
As a Marblehead officer was checking the Ford Explorer a woman approached and showed him video she had taken earlier that afternoon at Fort Sewell of a man in camouflage carrying a backpack and pacing around.
While police were waiting for a tow truck to take the Explorer, Viner showed up. He told officers that everything they saw was “legit,” and that he was a federally licensed contractor for the Defense Department, showed them an Army military police badge and Department of Homeland Security identification, and claimed he was in training to go to Ukraine to assist “as a member of the press.”
Police say that Viner claimed he was in Marblehead to search for diamonds on the beach, that he was with the Secret Service, a combat medic, a doctor, a firearms instructor, an engineer, and ran his own police department — even offering at one point to train Marblehead police, according to a report.
Viner provided a Providence, Rhode Island, address, but at the time of his arrest in Washington was using a Boston address.
Police in multiple cities, from the North Shore to Maryland, are familiar with Viner.
He was on probation last fall in an incident involving a former roommate in Brighton as well.
Viner was spotted on the evening of Jan. 30 by a Capitol Police bike officer who recognized him as being wanted for questioning by the Secret Service, according to the Capitol Police press release.
The Secret Service had first spotted him a short distance away. He was found to be carrying multiple knives and a chainsaw blade.
During a search of the Ford Explorer on Jan. 30, Capitol Police officers found fake police equipment, a smoke grenade and gas mask and shell casings, according to their press release.
Efforts to locate Viner or an attorney representing him were unsuccessful on Friday.
