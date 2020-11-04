SALEM — A former Salem man was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in state prison Wednesday in a 1999 kidnapping and rape of his former girlfriend, a sentencing delayed for months by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Zapata, 45, had long ago left Massachusetts, but was arrested in 2018 during a visit to the state.
At his trial in March, his former girlfriend, who now lives in New York, testified that she was with a new boyfriend in her Palmer Street apartment on the night of Sept. 4, 1999, when Zapata broke in, hours after dropping off their daughter from a weekend visitation.
Zapata stabbed the new boyfriend, who ran bleeding and naked from the apartment. He then assaulted and raped the woman at knifepoint, she testified.
During his trial, Zapata's attorney repeatedly sought to challenge the woman's credibility by asking about the woman's sexual history, drawing an admonishment from Judge Thomas Dreschsler.
Among the witnesses were Salem police officers who retired years ago.
Jury deliberations were interrupted at one point when Zapata's lawyer learned that a worker at the courthouse had recently socialized with someone who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. After Drechsler reassured the jury of measures taken at that point to sanitize the courthouse, the jurors opted to continue deliberating, later returning their verdicts of guilty on rape, kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges. Zapata was found not guilty of attempted murder and armed burglary.
It was the last jury trial in Salem Superior Court before officials shut down courts across the state.
