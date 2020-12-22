SALEM — A Salem man was sentenced to three to four years in state prison on Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl and demanding she make sexually explicit videos for him.
Michael Carr, 39, who was living at 6 Ober St. prior to his arrest, was charged in September 2019 after the girl's grandmother took her to police.
He pleaded guilty Monday to indecent assault and battery, three counts of posing a child in a state of nudity and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor.
Under the terms of a sentence imposed by Lawrence Superior Court by Judge Salim Tabit, Carr will be required to have no contact with the victim, undergo mental health and sex offender evaluations and any treatment recommended, and must register as a sex offender when released from custody. Following his sentence he will spend three years on probation.
Salem police began investigating Carr in August 2019, after the girl, who was 15 at the time, disclosed what had been taking place over a roughly nine-month period.
Carr, who had a caretaking role in the girl's life, began asking her to send him images of herself, eventually escalating his demands to include "porn star-quality" videos from the teenager, in exchange for not telling her mother that she had vaped, or letting her be out with friends when she was supposed to be home. Carr allegedly sent the girl examples of the type of pornographic images he preferred.
Carr also allegedly groped her.
The girl told investigators that she would put furniture in front of her bedroom door to keep him out of her room.
