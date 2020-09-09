Man gets probation on remaining drug charges

BEVERLY — A Beverly man was sentenced to 18 months of probation Tuesday after admitting to heroin and cocaine charges in what had started in 2017 as a major drug trafficking case.
The case against Anthony Augusta, 28, and co-defendant Kevin Sanchez, 27, was beset by multiple missteps by Beverly police, a Salem Superior Court judge concluded last year. The judge in his ruling suppressed nearly all of the evidence in the case.
Augusta, who had been sharing an apartment at 64 Cabot St. in the fall of 2017, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of class A and class B substances with intent to distribute during the hearing Tuesday before Salem Superior Court Judge David Deakin. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, the sole condition being that he not use drugs.
Prosecutors had previously dropped all of the remaining charges against Augusta and Sanchez, including trafficking and firearms charges, after the evidence supporting those counts was tossed.
In October, 2017, Beverly police detectives Thomas Nolan and Sgt. Michael Cassola had received a tip from a Marblehead officer about the owner of a Honda believed to be involved in drug deals in that town. Several days later, detectives spotted someone they initially thought was Sanchez getting into the car and decided to pull it over.
The driver — who turned out to be Augusta — drove away and then ran from the car, tossing a bag into some bushes. Police found heroin and cocaine in smaller bags inside that bag and arrested him.
They then decided to search the apartment — but initially broke down the door to the wrong unit. After realizing the error, they subsequently encountered Sanchez outside his apartment and told him they were getting a warrant to search the place and that they would be waiting inside, according to Judge James Lang's ruling last fall. They told Sanchez he could stay if he wanted, but that he would not be free to come and go and would have to give them his phone. Sanchez stayed.
While Nolan was writing the search warrant application, Cassola relayed details that made it into the warrant affidavit. Among the details was the presence of a "Santa Muerte shrine," something drug dealers allegedly use to ward off bad spirits, in the apartment.
Lang concluded that the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant — even with the details about the shrine — "provides scant basis for suspecting drugs would be found in the target premises."
The judge said that given the fact Sanchez had just left the apartment and there was no evidence anyone else was inside, officers should have remained outside the apartment until the warrant was issued.
Sanchez, while out on bail in the case, was subsequently charged with drug offenses in Lynn.
