SALEM — A Medford man was ordered to serve six months in jail, after pleading guilty to being drunk when he crashed into two stone pillars at Salem Willows Park in 2017.
Sawyer Arthur Brown, now 23, was arrested after the Oct. 17, 2017, crash, which left his passenger with serious injuries to her face and collarbone. Brown suffered a broken leg.
Prosecutor Erin McAndrews said witnesses told police they had seen the car Brown was driving speeding just before the crash.
At the hospital, police obtained a sample of Brown's blood, which, when tested at the state police lab, showed that he had a blood alcohol level of .17 — more than twice the legal limit of .08, McAndrews told Judge Randy Chapman.
Under the terms of a plea agreement reached between McAndrews and defense attorney Daniel Gelb, Brown was sentenced to 18 months in jail, with six months of that to be served and the balance suspended for two years. During that time, Brown will be on probation with conditions that include no driving, no use of alcohol and random alcohol testing. He will also be required to take part in an alcohol safety class.
The plea agreement also calls for Brown to have no contact with his passenger or her family.
"It was a big mistake," Brown told Chapman. "If I could go back in time and change it, I would."
In addition to drunken driving, Brown pleaded guilty to driving negligently to endanger.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.