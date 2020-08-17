SALEM — A Salem man was sentenced to three years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to twice trying to strangle his girlfriend last year.
Alfred R. Horne, 49, was on probation last fall after serving a seven-year prison term for stalking and assaulting a different woman in 2008 when he was arrested on new charges that included two counts of suffocation or strangulation and assault and battery on a household member.
Police were called to the 16 Leach St. apartment last October, where Horne's girlfriend reported being choked to the point of losing consciousness. The woman told police Horne had previously done the same thing to her, and that he'd also bitten her, but that she'd feared his reaction if she called police.
Horne has been in custody since his Oct. 1 arrest and will receive credit for 321 days, meaning he'll have to serve a little more than two additional years.
Following his prison time, he will spend 2 1/2 years on probation, during which he will be required to take part in a program for men who abuse women, stay away from the victim, submit to random drug testing and undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment.
The sentence was the result of a plea agreement between Horne's attorney and a prosecutor and accepted Monday by Salem Superior Court Judge David Deakin.
Horne was also found to have violated his probation in the earlier case by committing a new offense, but because he is returning to state prison, that matter was closed.
