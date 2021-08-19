SALEM — A Salem man police believed was impaired by drugs is being held without bail following an early-morning crash on Lafayette Street Wednesday that left half a dozen vehicles damaged — including the stolen truck he was driving.
Jeffrey Luszcz, 32, of 47 Warren St., pleaded not guilty to a series of charges including driving while under the influence of drugs, receiving a stolen vehicle, driving negligently to endanger, driving after license suspension, possession of a Class B substance, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, during his arraignment late Wednesday afternoon.
Salem police Lt. John Burke said police got a call at 4:18 a.m. about a crash on Lafayette Street near the intersection of Hancock Street.
Patrolman Dan Musto found a pickup truck facing west in the eastbound lane, up against parked cars. Five parked cars were struck.
In court, a prosecutor said the officer spotted Luszcz a short distance away. He was bleeding from his mouth and suffering from some cuts, but denied being involved in the crash.
Witnesses, however, told the officer that Luszcz got out of the pickup truck, tried to leave, then got back in and unsuccessfully tried to start the vehicle.
Police noticed that his pupils were pinpoints, an indication of drug use. Beyond that, Luszcz was struggling to stay upright, couldn't tie his shoes, and nearly fell over several times, both at the scene and during booking at the police station.
He claimed that the owner of the truck had given him permission to drive, but when police reached that person, he said he had no idea Luszcz had taken the vehicle until the officer called.
The prosecutor said that Luszcz had taken Xanax the day before. Police found a small amount of Suboxone when booking him.
Andrew Zeiberg, who represented Luszcz during the arraignment, questioned the strength of the evidence that his client was impaired in some way, noting that no drug recognition expert had been called in.
Six vehicles were damaged in the incident, Burke said.
Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser granted a prosecutor's request to set bail at $500 on the new case, and revoke Luszcz's bail in two pending cases, meaning he'll be held in custody for up to 90 days or until the pending cases are resolved.
He is due back in court Sept. 15.
