SALEM — A Salem man is being held without bail on an attempted murder charge after allegedly punching and trying to break the neck of a homeless man Monday morning in a Salem park.
Anthony Ravelo, 22, of 15 Palmer St., allegedly attacked the 43-year-old victim from behind, a witness told police shortly after the incident. The apparent motive is unknown.
The victim remained unconscious and in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was flown after the incident, prosecutor Michael Varone told a Salem District Court judge Tuesday during Ravelo's arraignment.
He suffered bleeding on his brain, said the prosecutor.
Besides attempted murder, Ravelo is charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.
Amid questions about the reliability of a witness identification, his attorney was allowed to have Ravelo stand out of view of the courtroom gallery during his court appearance Tuesday.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, are also seeking to revoke Ravelo's release in a case from earlier this year.
Police got a 911 call shortly before 11 a.m. about a man in Lafayette Park who had just been beaten and who appeared to be suffering a seizure.
The park, located inside a triangle formed by the intersections of Lafayette, Washington and Harbor streets on the edges of downtown Salem, has been a gathering spot during the day for some of the city's homeless population.
Fire and ambulance crews were first to arrive and found the victim on the ground, unconscious but still breathing, Varone said. He was taken to Salem Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.
A woman told police that the victim was sitting on a bench, facing toward Lafayette Street. She was a short distance away, sitting on a milk crate, when she saw a man she described light-skinned with "poufy" hair in a white tank top approach the victim from behind, Varone told a judge.
At first, "she felt this party, who she did not know, might be trying to goof around, and assumed they were friends," Varone said.
Then Ravelo began to yell obscenities at the man and repeatedly punched the victim in the head from behind, Varone said. The attack happened so quickly, the witness said, that the victim had no way to defend himself.
She said the attacker struck the victim too many times to count, then grabbed his head and twisted it, pulling it up three or four times as if trying to break the victim's neck.
The woman said she yelled at the attacker to stop.
When the woman yelled that she was calling the police, the assailant ran toward Harbor Street.
Police viewed surveillance camera images from a nearby business and spotted a man fitting the description, who they recognized as Ravelo from prior interactions. The camera did not capture the attack, but based on the woman's description, police got a warrant and arrested Ravelo.
But later during a photo identification procedure at the station, the witness identified another person as the assailant. Police believe the woman was intoxicated when she arrived at the station.
Because of the open question of identification by the witness, Ravelo's current attorney, Michael Bencal, asked that his client be allowed to hide from view in the courtroom.
Varone asked to delay a full hearing on his request for detention without bail, so that he can obtain police reports of prior incidents involving Ravelo, the video viewed by police, as well as the victim's records of treatment from the ambulance company and Salem and Massachusetts General hospitals.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser granted the request for delay, which will also allow time for a Superior Court-qualified public defender to be appointed to represent Ravelo.
The detention hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||