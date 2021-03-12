SALEM — Police rushed to 116 Lafayette St. at about 7:30 Thursday night for a report of two people attacked and wounded with "a sharp object."
According to a brief report on Northeast Massachusetts Fire/EMS Alerts, one person was located upstairs with multiple stab wounds to the chest, and the second was located in the office with a stab wound to the hand.
Police later disclosed only two men were involved, the assailant and the victim.
Multiple EMS units were dispatched to the scene, and police established crime scene perimeters.
As of 9 p.m., Lt. Dennis Gaudet said all persons had been accounted for, and the suspect was in custody and still being interviewed. He said the man had not been arrested as the incident was still under investigation.
The victim was transported to Salem Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Gaudet declined to describe the injuries as "stab wounds," saying only that the victim had been "struck with a sharp object."
A similar crime took place in Salem just under three weeks ago on Sunday, Feb. 21, when two people were stabbed at about 7:15 p.m., in the area of 179 Boston St. Police later said that incident was related to domestic violence and refused to release any further information.
