SALEM — A homeless man on Monday night was apparently following the city's ordinance requiring anyone downtown to wear a face mask in public to prevent spread of coronavirus.
The problem for Michael D. Arsenault: He allegedly robbed a convenience store while wearing the KN95 mask — opening him up to a mandatory minimum five years in prison if he's convicted.
Police say Arsenault, 27, who was carrying an Airsoft replica of a Glock handgun, robbed the E Market store on Norman Street, then led officers on a foot chase into the McIntire Historic District late Monday night.
Arsenault denied robbing the store when police questioned him. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of armed robbery while masked Tuesday in Salem District Court. Both armed robbery and armed robbery while masked carry up to a life sentence, but the element of wearing a mask adds that minimum mandatory term under Massachusetts law.
Police were called to the E Market on Norman Street just before 11 p.m. A clerk told police a short white man wearing long green pants, a black and white hooded sweatshirt with green stripes in the center and a white mask waited in line at the counter, then asked for a pack of cigarettes.
After the clerk handed him the Marlboro Reds, the man showed the clerk the handle of a gun in his pocket and demanded cash, police said in a report.
The clerk told police he handed the robber a stack of $20 bills, totaling approximately $400 to $500.
The clerk said the robber ran down Crombie Street toward Essex Street, about a block away.
Patrolman Edgar Green spotted a man fitting the description walking down Federal Street, then saw him walk down a driveway next to the Peirce-Nichols House, a historic home owned by the Peabody Essex Museum.
Police surrounded the area of Federal and Bridge streets and eventually found Arsenault in the backyard of 84 Federal St., along with the Airsoft Glock-style pellet gun, $380 in $20 bills, a cellphone, and a white 3M mask.
Arsenault denied robbing the store and told police that someone had run up to him with the sweatshirt and gave it to him. Police took the clothing as evidence in the case, and Arsenault appeared in court Tuesday wearing a white protective coverall suit.
He also told police he was sleeping behind 84 Federal St. and was in the area to visit his child. He gave police an address in New Bedford.
At his arraignment Tuesday, Arsenault was ordered held without bail by Judge Robert Brennan, pending a hearing Friday to determine whether his release poses a danger to the public.
A court-appointed attorney did not make an argument on Arsenault's behalf Tuesday, telling the judge he anticipates that a more experienced lawyer who handles major felony cases will be appointed by the state public defender's office.
