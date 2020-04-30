BEVERLY — A Beverly man who went on a violent rampage while naked earlier this month will be transferred to a state hospital to undergo evaluation for competency and criminal responsibility, a Salem District Court judge ordered on Wednesday.
Greg Lyons, 32, of 66 Lovett St., will spend at least 20 days at the Worcester Recovery Center, Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered during a hearing.
Lyons' attorney had requested he be released for admission to a private hospital. But after hearing from a court staff psychologist, Fraser opted for the greater security of the Worcester facility, which has a secure section for people in custody.
Police and prosecutors say on the morning of April 20, Lyons jumped on the hood of a woman's car near his home, then beat and kicked her when she tried to escape. He then allegedly ran toward a bystander who had ordered him at gunpoint to stop beating the woman — who was a stranger to Lyons — and then at a police cruiser.
His lawyer told Fraser last week that Lyons, an engineer, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was in a manic episode.
Lyons is facing a string of charges stemming from the incident including unarmed robbery, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, witness intimidation, indecent exposure, disturbing the peace, and three counts of wanton destruction of property under $1,200. A prosecutor said in court Wednesday that the case has been assigned to a superior court prosecutor for possible indictment. He remains in state custody, held without bail as a potential danger to the public.
A status hearing was set for May 18.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||