PEABODY — A man who allegedly tried to set fire to his Peabody apartment to collect on a renters insurance policy, then attempted to escape from Middleton Jail by climbing a razor-wire fence last December, has been indicted.
The indictments handed up Monday by an Essex County grand jury moved the cases against Teandre Moore from Peabody and Salem district courts.
Moore, 33, has been held in custody since the first incident, on Dec. 9, when fire investigators were called to the scene of what amounted to a fire in a wastebasket in the bathroom of Moore's 1 Main St. apartment.
But investigators quickly discovered that the fire and smoke detector in his apartment had been disabled. Moore's landlord also told investigators he was in the process of evicting Moore because he owed $9,000 in back rent.
They learned Moore had recently taken out renters insurance for his belongings.
He was charged with setting the fire and with attempting to commit insurance fraud.
Then, while in custody in that case at Middleton Jail on Dec. 22, Moore allegedly tried to escape by climbing the razor-wire fence around the facility, only to end up between that fence and a second fence. He was found bleeding from cuts and covered in a blanket, the sheriff's department said.
Attorneys in his cases have raised questions about Moore's mental health.
