BEVERLY — A man accused in the shooting death of a Beverly man in his apartment in March has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Bruce Gunn, 64, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Essex District Attorney's office. He is accused of shooting Donald Fogg Jr., 50, inside Fogg's apartment on Summer Street on March 13.
Records show that Gunn has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1972. He served 20 years in federal prison in a 1992 firearms case and had recently completed his probation.
Fogg's family said last month that they believe he became acquainted with Gunn through the woman who cleaned Fogg's apartment, just weeks before he was killed. Family and friends described Fogg as a fun-loving man who loved the Patriots and dogs. He was well-known as a cook at several North Shore restaurants.
The court paperwork in the case is still sealed, according to Essex DA spokeswoman Carrie Kimball. A date for Gunn's arraignment in Superior Court has not yet been scheduled.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||