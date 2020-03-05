Man injured after crash on Route 114

DANVERS — A man was taken to Beverly Hospital after his car crashed around noon on Thursday into a utility pole on Route 114.
Police said the man was the only person in the car, a BMW sedan, and had non-life-threatening injuries. The accident is under investigation.
The crash took place on Route 114 at Veronica Drive, near the entrance to TownPlace Suites by Marriott and the Route 1 overpass. The utility pole was audibly "cracking" and in danger of falling over, according to police scanner chatter.
The Danvers Electric Division responded to the scene to evaluate the "structural integrity" of the utility pole, police said. Police said they would not release the name of the driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.