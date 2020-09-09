SALEM — A 23-year-old Lynn man died after apparently jumping from the 10th floor of a Salem apartment building Tuesday evening.
Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan said the man forced his way through a window on the first floor of a building at the Salem Heights apartment complex on Pope Street at 7:40 p.m. He ran through the apartment and out the door.
Ryan said the resident of the apartment called 911. By the time officers made it to the complex, however, the man had already made his way to the 10th floor, kicked or pushed out a screen in a window at the end of a hallway, and went out.
There were a number of people present in the area at the time. Ryan said no one else was physically hurt during the incident but police are working with the building's management company to identify witnesses who may want to talk to a counselor.
