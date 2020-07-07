MANCHESTER — A year after his wife's passing, resident Sean Eric Stallings has organized an endowment fund to benefit cats, dogs and other animals his spouse loved.
The Kelly Rae Stallings Fund, established through the New Hampshire Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, is taking donations to cover medicine costs for animals preparing for adoption or in need of special medical attention. Funds will be given to the organization as well as to Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
"Kelly's first job at an animal shelter was at the New Hampshire SPCA as a kennel technician," Stallings said. "She also volunteered at the Northeast Animal Shelter from 2012 through 2017. I wanted the funds to benefit the first and last places she worked."
Donations have already been made, and Kelly's name can be found associated with the cat isolation room at the NHSPCA, a cat community room at Northeast Animal Shelter and a dog meet and greet area at Cape Ann Animal Aid in Gloucester.
In addition to running her own harp string making business, North Shore Strings, Kelly dedicated her life to caring for animals. Besides working as a kennel technician, she served as a veterinarian technician, animal shelter adoption counselor, and animal hospital radiology technician. While living in Michigan, she worked at Capital Area Humane Society, one of the largest animal shelters in the state, before moving back to the East Coast. She also worked at Onion River Animal Hospital in Vermont and Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston.
Kelly was an only child, and her father, Richard “Skip” Lamere, made sure animals were always a part of her life. Stallings recalled that "she had a dozen pets at least" over her life, including cats, dogs, hamsters, chickens and rabbits.
In addition to caring for animals, Kelly enjoyed writing. Stallings posthumously published her book, "Never Say Goodbye: Reflections on a Lifetime of Loving Animals," in January.
"There's a good background about her early years in the book about how much of an importance animals were in her life," Stallings said. "For me, what really sticks with me, was the amount of love and empathy she had for animals — wild or domesticated, it didn't matter. She really worked hard to bring a voice to the ones that didn't have it."
Donations to the Kelly Rae Stallings Fund are accepted through nhspca.org/special-giving. "Never Say Goodbye" is available via Amazon and on Barnes and Noble's website.
