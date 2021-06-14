DANVERS — A Beacon Hill man was set to undergo a mental health evaluation Monday after police were called to a Route 1 gas station Sunday morning about a customer who shouted slurs at and tried to hit a clerk because he was unhappy about the price of his soda.
Thomas Jacobs, 59, of 145 Pinckney St., Boston, was in Salem District Court Monday to be arraigned on charges of assault, a civil rights violation and malicious destruction of property valued at $1,200 or less, when he told a judge he wanted to file conspiracy charges against his sister and a credit union.
Danvers police were called to the Gulf station on Route 1 around 7 a.m. for a man inside yelling obscenities and slurs at the employees.
The clerk told officers that Jacobs had grown irate when told the price of the soda and began calling him racist slurs and tried to hit him. Instead, Jacobs hit a plexiglass barrier, knocking down a number of items.
During his arraignment, Jacobs spoke up several times. A lawyer appointed to represent Jacobs asked that a court psychologist interview him.
Later Monday, that court psychologist reported to the court that Jacobs has a history of hospitalizations for bipolar disorder, had made numerous delusional statements during the interview, and appeared incapable of following along with the legal process. He was sent to the Solomon Carter Fuller Center in Boston for a competency evaluation. A status hearing is scheduled for July 2.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.