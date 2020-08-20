SALEM — A Salem man was sentenced to 2 1/2 to three years in state prison Wednesday after admitting to having an unlicensed handgun and an array of drugs in his Palmer Street bedroom when he was arrested earlier this year.
Rath Choun, 34, of 70 Palmer St., told a Salem Superior Court judge that he was in court to accept responsibility for his crimes — "to be a man, pleading for my life, see what I can do with the inside of myself, that's how I look at it, your honor."
Salem police had been investigating reports that Choun was selling cocaine from the apartment he shared with his family, and eventually obtained a search warrant.
When they showed up on Jan. 9, Choun greeted the Salem officers by telling them, "This has nothing to do with my family. It's on me," prosecutor Susan Dolhun quoted him as saying. Choun then led police to his bedroom.
Officers found $8,000, a loaded semi-automatic .380-caliber handgun with a defaced serial number, about 4 ounces of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy) and smaller amounts of powder and crack cocaine and fentanyl, prescription drugs codeine and Xanax, and a quantity of marijuana and THC infused edibles, including "Dank Nugs" cookies that are shaped and dyed to look like marijuana nuggets.
Police also found ammunition, as well as a scale and plastic baggies.
He pleaded guilty to a dozen charges involving illegal possession of the gun and ammunition, and possessing the drugs with intent to distribute; prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing a high-capacity weapon.
Choun, a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, had worked steadily in recent years as a bartender and sometimes prep cook at Salem's Village Tavern.
His attorney, Tom Gately, said Choun was eager to accept responsibility in the case.
The sentence was based in part on his prior record.
It will be followed by three years of probation, Judge David Deakin ordered.
