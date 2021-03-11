BEVERLY — A California man who admitted last year to illegally exporting cesium atomic clocks he'd purchased from a Beverly firm, and attempting to do so a second time, will avoid jail time in the case, a U.S. District Court judge decided last week.
Federal prosecutors had asked that Alex Yun Cheong Yue, 69, of South El Monte, California, serve 46 months in federal prison for his crimes, which they say potentially threatened national security.
Yue's attorney, meanwhile, suggested the allegations of a national security threat were overblown, and said her client, who is also now suffering from cancer, was simply looking to save a few dollars by obtaining the clocks in the United States and then shipping them to Hong Kong.
U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani sided with Yue's lawyer, imposing a sentence of time served — the one day he spent in custody following his 2019 arrest — and three years of supervised release, during a sentencing hearing last Wednesday. The first year of his release will be spent on home confinement.
Yue and a second man, Wai Kay Victor Zee, 56, of Hong Kong, and Zee's company, Premium Tech Systems, Limited, were charged in the scheme. Zee has not been arrested and is believed to be in Hong Kong.
According to court documents in the case, in 2015, Yue set up a straw company called Ecycle Tech International, purportedly based just outside of Los Angeles, and told the manufacturer, Beverly's Microsemi Frequency and Time, that the devices were being used in research and development on cordless phones.
The clocks were shipped in February 2016 to California. Three days later, Yue reshipped the clocks to his co-defendant, Zee, in Hong Kong.
While the clocks actually cost more than $120,000, on the shipping paperwork, Yue claimed that the package contained other parts valued at just a few thousand dollars.
In December 2017, Yue tried to make another purchase from Microsemi. However, this time the company asked Yue to sign an "end user" certificate or statement detailing the where and how the clocks would be used.
The following April, Yue sent a statement maintaining that the clocks would be used in a calibration lab in California, prosecutors said. When the company followed up, Yue insisted the devices would not be exported.
But after Microsemi insisted on visiting the calibration lab where the devices were supposedly going to be used, Yue canceled the order. Three days after he received his refund, he wired the same amount of funds to Zee's bank account in Hong Kong.
Since 2014, the sale and export of atomic clocks has been restricted and requires a special permit from the Department of Commerce.
But while prosecutors say that is due to concerns over national security, Yue's lawyer, Syrie Fried, suggested in a sentencing memo that she has been given copies of advertisements showing similar atomic clocks for sale in China, and questioned any potential threat.
The two sides, despite reaching a plea agreement in the case last year, also disagreed over the penalty, with prosecutors suggesting a harsh sentence is needed to deter others from a potentially lucrative while relatively low-risk crime, and Yue's lawyer saying prison time was unnecessary.
"The crime is so asymmetric — minimal risks and effort, serious effects — that an insignificant sentence would likely promote disrespect for the law, deprive the public of just punishment, and encourage others to take the minimal risks and effort to violate the law," prosecutors argued in their sentencing memorandum.
Fried suggested prosecutors are overstating the issue.
The principle of federal sentencing laws, that a "sentence be no greater than necessary to achieve the goals of sentencing, is flouted by a sentence of forty-six months imposed on a 69 year-old man with cancer," Fried wrote. " He is not a threat to repeat this activity. "
