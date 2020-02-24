SALEM — A Boston man who was found guilty of biting his girlfriend during a fight, as their 4-year-old daughter tried to pull him off her mother, was sentenced Monday to three to five years in state prison.
Hasan Sharif Davis, 28, was found guilty last Thursday by a Salem Superior Court jury on charges that include domestic assault and battery, witness intimidation and multiple counts of violating a restraining order. The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 1, 2019, in an emergency family shelter apartment on Federal Street in Salem, and its aftermath.
Davis told Judge James Lang that he didn't intend for things to turn as serious as they did.
According to the victim, the couple had gotten into an argument over things on Davis's cellphone. As she tried to call police to have him removed, Davis wrested her phone from her hands and threw it. While she was attempting to get the phone, Davis tackled and bit her.
Their daughter suffered injuries to her face and finger as she attempted to pull Davis away, though a jury cleared him of charges of assault and battery on a child.
"I did kind of make some bad mistakes," Davis said Monday during his sentencing hearing, before asking Lang, "I'd hope you can spare me."
He and his attorney, Michael Phelan, had hoped Lang would impose a sentence of 14 months — time served — and probation.
But Lang said he was taking into account that not only did Davis leave a bite mark on the woman's back, but he did so in front of their 4-year-old — then sent multiple letters, "pleading, cajoling and pressuring" the woman to stop cooperating with prosecutors and drop the restraining order that she had obtained against him. Though the jury found that those letters did not rise to the level of witness intimidation, the judge noted, they were violations of the restraining order.
There was also Davis's record, Lang said, which over the past decade includes stints in county jail for firearms charges and later for violating his probation, then a three-to-five year state prison term stemming from a Roxbury firearms arrest in 2013.
David had just been paroled from prison a few months earlier, in August 2018, when the incident occurred.
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick, who had requested a five-to-seven year prison term because of those prior convictions, said she was particularly concerned by Davis's efforts to persuade the victim to stop cooperating with her office.
"When you look at the facts of this case, this defendant's actions hit at the heart of our system," said Strasnick.
Phelan, meanwhile, said Davis has already paid a high price for his actions that night.
"Mr. Davis will no longer have any chance of visitation with his daughter, which should be taken into consideration," Phelan argued. Davis had attended Westwood and Newton North high schools, but left before graduating and later got his high school equivalency while in custody. He wants to pursue a business degree and a career in human resources.
Family support
Davis, he said, had come from a large and supportive family and more than a dozen of those family members, including his parents, had attended the court proceedings in his case.
His parents both spoke briefly to Lang, telling the judge that they had watched him mature in recent years, stepping up to fulfill his role as a father after his release from prison.
"My son has made tremendous strides," Michael Davis said.
Davis' mother, Yvonne Abdal, also pleaded with the judge. "I just want to say Hasan has matured tremendously," said Abdal. "He has a big heart. He adored his daughter and so looked forward to the process of raising her."
"It's not time to give up on him," Phelan told Lang.
Strasnick, however, had argued that Davis had the same strong family supports a decade ago when he began committing crimes. "Whatever possible influence they may have didn't work," she said.
"I am mindful that Mr. Davis has a very large and very supportive family," said the judge. "Very often, defendants in this court have no one in the gallery. It was impressive to me. I take into account their perception that Mr. Davis has matured and his love for his child."
But the judge also pointed to what he described as an "articulate and forceful" victim-impact statement he'd been handed to read. The statement submitted by the victim, a paralegal who according to Strasnick couldn't attend the sentencing because of work obligations, was not read in court.
As the judge announced the sentence, three to five years in state prison for witness intimidation, with a concurrent 2 1/2 year jail term for the domestic assault and battery, and three years of probation for violating the restraining order by sending letters from prison to the woman, Davis looked down. His father clasped his hands together against his face.
After his release, Davis will be required to complete a program for men who abuse partners, obey any restraining orders and stay away from the woman and his daughter, undergo a substance abuse evaluation and treatment and submit to random tests for alcohol, which he will be barred from using due to the fact that he was drunk during the incident.
