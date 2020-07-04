Man seriously injured in boating crash

IPSWICH — A 19-year-old man was severely injured Saturday afternoon after being run over by a boat he was operating just moments earlier.
The man, who's injuries were described as serious and life-threatening, was taken by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was not identified as of early Saturday night.
Police were first called out to Ipswich's third creek mooring field at 2:57 p.m. The victim and three others on-board fell off the boat after it took a turn. The boat, unmanned at that point, began circling and made its way back to the passengers, at which point the 19-year-old operator was run over.
The boat proceeded to crash into a nearby houseboat owned by the victim's family, causing serious damage.
A nearby boat stopped to help and pulled the injured man from the water. He and the other three were taken to the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club on Quay Road, where they were met by an ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation by Ipswich police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.