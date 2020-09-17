Man shot in encounter with police pleads guilty

SALEM — A Peabody man who was shot in the arm by Salem police after he hit an officer with his car pleaded guilty last week to several charges in the case, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Austin Boga, 26, of 6 Shamrock St., Peabody was sentenced last Thursday by a Salem District Court judge to serve one year of a 2 1/2 year jail term, followed by probation through March 10, 2023.
With credit for time served, Boga is expected to be released shortly.
The shooting and subsequent chase, which ended with Boga jumping into the South River, last fall led to a use of force investigation by state police. The investigation is routine after a police-involved shooting.
Patrolmen Ian Canty and Daniel Musto were in a patrol car in the city's Point neighborhood around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30 when they noticed a red Toyota Camry — as it turns out recently purchased by Boga — parked inside the Shetland Park complex off Congress Street.
The area, an office park, is largely deserted at that time of night.
Boga would later tell state police troopers conducting a use of force investigation that he was in the area to meet a "friend" who he said sold drugs, though he denied purchasing anything that night. He told police that he had used the syringes in the car to inject himself with "white girl," his slang for cocaine.
Boga told the troopers that he saw the lights of a police car and backed up to leave, "having had bad experiences with police in the past," according to the use of force report. He told the troopers that he drove away, crashed into a parked car, jumped in the water and then gave up. He said he did not see the officers behind him.
The two officers and a third, Sgt. Eric Gagnon, caught up with him at the river, where he was pulled out and taken to Salem Hospital for treatment of the bullet wound.
Canty and Musto told the troopers in a separate interview that it appeared to them that Boga was slumped in his seat and may have overdosed, leading them to conduct a well-being check.
Canty told the officer that as he approached, Boga lifted his head and made eye contact, then appeared to reach down.
"He's gonna go," Canty said he shouted to Musto, who was several feet behind him.
Musto told the troopers that as Canty called out, he heard tires screeching and saw the car pull forward out of the space, clipping Canty's hand. The officers said the Camry came toward them as they tried to get out of the way.
Musto said he believed he fired four rounds from his department-issued gun as he moved backward.
"Officer Musto repeatedly asserted he was in fear for his life and the life of Officer Canty as he withdrew his duty firearm and discharged his weapon at the approaching threat," state police Lt. John Costa wrote in his final report.
Costa said in the report that investigators attempted to obtain security camera footage from Shetland Park, but were told that the cameras in that part of the complex were not recording.
There were no recommendations in the report, and the officers were not charged with any wrongdoing.
Troopers later found a bullet in the rear driver's side door and bullet fragments in the trunk of Boga's Camry.
Another bullet, according to Boga's attorneys, was lodged in his arm.
Prosecutors later used a screenshot of a Facebook post by Boga a little more than a month earlier to suggest to judges that Boga was angry with police prior to the Oct. 30 incident.
"Got pulled over this morning cop asked if it's okay to search my car an(d) the K9 is on its way and I said absolutely not will wait for the k9 he asks me to step out of the car I said (why) he then opened my door and grabbed me out of my whip and still searched my car found nothing. Then told me to get to work I really can't (expletive) stand police this is the exact reason (why) I (expletive) hate all (expletive) cops. I wish I had it recorded."
Boga has a 10-page criminal history, a factor that at least three judges cited in ordering that he be detained without bail since last fall.
Court papers say that the district attorney's office was considering presenting the case to a grand jury last spring.
Last April, Boga replaced his veteran public defender in the case with Haverhill criminal defense attorney Scott Gleason, who attempted to have Boga released to the custody of his mother — named as a victim in some of Boga's prior cases, according to court papers. That request was denied.
Gleason did not return a call for comment on Wednesday.
Boga's prior attorney had filed motions in January seeking permission to hire an independent ballistics expert in the case. It's not known whether that expert was retained prior to Boga's decision to switch lawyers in the case. No independent report has been filed.
In addition to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the car that struck Canty's hand, Boga pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon (involving Musto), driving negligently to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident. He was also found responsible on a speeding charge.
Prosecutors dismissed a charge of resisting arrest, and he was found not responsible on a charge of failing to stop for police.
As conditions of his probation imposed by Judge Carol-Ann Fraser, Boga will be required to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and take part in any recommended treatment, and is barred from using any drugs or alcohol.
