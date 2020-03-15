Man shot to death in Beverly identified

BEVERLY — A 50-year-old man who was shot to death in his Beverly apartment Friday has been identified as Donald R. Fogg.
Fogg was found in his Summer Street home at around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Essex District Attorney's office. No arrests have been made.
Investigators are releasing few other details. The investigation is ongoing by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Beverly police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.
