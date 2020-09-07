PEABODY — A Peabody man will face charges that include child endangerment after crashing into parked cars near Emerson Park and then into the front of the Crowninshield Street condominium building where he lives, about half a mile away, on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Adam Pringle, 39, of 8 Crowninshield St., #414, was taken to Beverly Hospital following the 3:45 p.m. crashes, which began near the intersection of Perkins Street and Ellsworth Road when he allegedly struck at least two vehicles and caused one of the vehicles to crash into a third vehicle, police allege.
He drove away in his Toyota Rav 4 SUV, police said, arriving on Crowninshield Street several minutes later.
The Toyota then drove into the front of 8 Crowninshield St., coming to a stop in the lobby of the multiple-story complex.
Witnesses told police that a man identified as Pringle ran with a little girl from the SUV. It was Pringle's wife who called police, reporting that he'd just been involved in a crash, ran into the apartment, and passed out.
Police followed the ambulance to Beverly Hospital. They also filed a report of suspected abuse or neglect with the state Department of Children and Families.
Police indicated that they will seek a summons against Pringle including two counts each of child endangerment while driving drunk and driving to endager, four counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building and hindered access for residents.
