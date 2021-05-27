DANVERS — Police say a 28-year-old man was brought to a Boston hospital for evaluation Thursday after he led several local and state police agencies on a pursuit from Danvers to Medford — at times going the wrong way — while on a scooter.
Danvers police Lt. Ashley Sanborn said no one was injured during the chase down Route 114, but state police said the scooter damaged one state police cruiser and another car in the incident.
Sanborn said Danvers police received a call from the man's family at 8:35 a.m. requesting a wellbeing check. According to a statement from state police, the family told Danvers police that the man had a knife and was threatening to hurt himself.
Police found the man on High Street in Danvers, Sanborn said, but he did not comply with the wellbeing check. Sanborn said Danvers police monitored the man’s whereabouts as he rode through town on his scooter until he crossed into Peabody. That's when other departments became involved.
State police said the man, who was riding a 2019 Yamaha YW50 scooter erratically, was seen near Centennial Drive in Peabody, and later seen driving north on the southbound side of Route 95. State police, with no flashing lights, began following the man as he turned onto Route 114 eastbound. The Air Wing, the state police helicopter, monitored from above and kept police updated on the moped's location. The man rode down Route 114, at times on the wrong side of the road, through Danvers, Middleton, North Andover, and Andover.
The man ended up turning onto Route 28 in Stoneham and then onto Route 93, exiting the highway onto Mystic Avenue in Medford, state police said. That's where he was stopped around 10:50 a.m. and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Throughout the incident, state police said they positioned themselves in a manner so as to protect other motorists. Police also blocked intersections and side streets on Route 114 to prevent collisions, according to state police.