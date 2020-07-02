Man with history of exposing self charged again

SALEM — A man deemed to be a “chronic exhibitionist” after multiple convictions for exposing himself since the 1980s was arrested on new charges after a woman spotted him Wednesday afternoon in some bushes near the playground at Forest River Park in Salem.
Donald Sauve, 63, of 1 Kings Hill Road, Peabody, pleaded not guilty to charges of subsequent offense open and gross lewdness, wanton and lascivious conduct, and indecent exposure during his arraignment Thursday morning in Salem District Court.
If he posts the $5,000 cash bail set by Judge Carol Ann Fraser, he will be required to stay away from the area and the woman who spotted him.
That woman, who is in her 30s, was babysitting a child. They, along with some other children, were in a playground area near the pool, when the woman spotted a man next to a large rock and some bushes, with his pants down.
The woman ran to flag down a passing officer, prosecutors say. A Salem State University campus police officer was covering the area during the wake for a Salem patrolman killed in a car crash.
The officer found a man fitting the description the woman had provided, sitting on the rock. The officer noticed that the man’s pants were bunched up.
Prosecutor Matt Schreiber requested a higher cash bail for Sauve, noting his history of similar charges dating back to the 1980s.
A level 3 sex offender, Sauve, who also sometimes uses the spelling Suave, has been convicted seven times on similar charges between 1988 and 2004, when he was found on Devereux Beach in Marblehead exposing himself to two women. After serving time in that case, he was returned to custody on probation violations.
In 2010, as he was about to complete that sentence, Essex prosecutors sought to keep him in custody as a sexually dangerous person.
While he fit the definition created by the Legislature, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled in 2011 that the law was too broad and should not include non-contact offenders like Sauve, paving the way for his release from prison.
Sauve’s attorney, Heidi Shore, declined to comment on the case.
Sauve is due back in court on July 30 for a pretrial hearing.
