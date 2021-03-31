PEABODY — Ribbons of paint have been peeling from the walls and ceilings at the long-vacant O’Shea Mansion for more than a decade, but according to a local developer, the 19th-century property could soon be a landmark destination.
According to developer Ed Greeley, he is in the process of acquiring the mansion, which is owned by the city, and he hopes to soon transform the property into a prohibition era-style speakeasy, a trendy restaurant, a bed and breakfast and a spa.
“My first impression of it when I first walked into the mansion from a side entrance, it felt like a scene out of Gatsby,” said Greeley about where he drew inspiration for his plans. He added, “It kind of was like being in a time warp a little bit, you know, to go back to the early 1900s. So that immediately interested me.”
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said Greeley was one of three parties to respond to advertisements for a request for proposals, or RFP, in February from the city to find a developer willing to revitalize the property and restore some life to the mansion, which is located at 2 Washington St. City officials immediately “fell in love” with Greeley’s concept, Bettencourt said.
“I am extremely excited for this project really for two reasons,” Bettencourt said. “The first is, I'm blown away by Ed's vision for the property. We have always looked for the right use for that building, but we wanted that to be a destination location, something that fit in with our overall vision for the downtown. And Ed's vision is exactly that. What he's proposed— it's all the key points that we had always hoped for when we purchase these properties, and it's going to create jobs. It's going to bring tax revenue into our city. Right now, it doesn't. It hasn't created jobs in many years. It's not producing any tax revenue.”
According to Bettencourt, he worked with a screening committee to select which RFP proposal to move forward with and interview Greeley. Bettencourt said the members of the committee were Community Development Director Curt Bellevance, Chief of Police Tom Griffin, City Counselor Tom Rossignoll, Former Mayor and Historical Commission Chair Michael Bonfanti, and City Councilor Peter McGinn.
Now that the committee has decided to move forward with Greeley’s proposal, Bettencourt said he will present the proposal to the City Council on April 8. Bettencourt will ask the council to authorize him to sign a purchase and sale agreement. Greeley agreed to pay $751,000 to buy the mansion, along with 12 Washington St., Bettencourt said.
If the sale is finalized, Greeley said he and his team will work on finalizing their plans regarding how to finance the project.
“Obviously there's going to have to be a significant amount of private financing,” Greeley said, explaining that he would personally contribute a significant amount of cash. “We're actively speaking with commercial financing, and we're going to be looking to possibly do some work with the city of Peabody’s Community Development Authority.”
Bettencourt said the project would “certainly qualify” for funding from the CDA’s loan program for commercial businesses in the city.
Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn, who represents the portion of downtown where O’Shea mansion is located, said he is also excited about Greeley’s vision.
“In general, I am very interested in what's been proposed. We want the 2 Washington St. property to be renovated and historically preserved, and this arrangement, I think, would accomplish that goal,” he said. “We've hoped for some time to be able to have some form of anchor at that end of Main Street, and we’re kind of viewing this as a gateway project. It should be beneficial to the entire downtown to have that property revitalized.”
McGinn added that he is also interested in the project because of Greeley’s partnership with local restauranteur Jeff Cala. Cala owns several restaurants on the North Shore including Maggie’s Farm in Peabody, Opus in Salem and Minglewood Harborside in Gloucester.
“His partner has had a lot of success in the restaurant business, so I think he understands the space needs, and his involvement in this process is key,” he said.
Greeley said the colonial-style restaurant would be located on the first floor of the mansion, and outdoor seating would be available at the front of the property near the historic beech tree where, back in 1775, local soldiers reportedly gathered before marching to Lexington at the start of the Revolutionary War.
The second floor, Greeley said, could potentially house a seaside-themed inn, and the third floor is laid out in a way which he thinks would easily be converted into a spa.
The idea Greeley is most excited about, he said, is turning the basement into a bar and speakeasy capturing the zeitgeist of the 1920s.
“It'll be like going back in a time warp,” he said. “And there's going to be multiple layers of atmosphere in the mansion, and each of them is going to be just a little bit unique.”
Bettencourt admitted that Greeley’s proposed plans for the property are ambitious, but he said he has every confidence that Greeley is capable of bringing his plans to fruition.
“I think it's a complex project, but Ed has demonstrated his ability to take over complex projects with Mills 58,” Bettencourt said, referencing a property located at 58 Pulaski St. which was previously an abandoned leather mill before Greeley transformed it into an indoor marketplace featuring dining options and multiple small businesses. “I've gotten to know Ed through the course of his work on 58 Pulaski Street, and he's completely transformed that building and that area. Prior to Ed's involvement, that area was run down and really struggled, and Ed has made a huge difference.”
Greeley also said his experience redeveloping 58 Pulaski St. makes him an ideal person to tackle O’Shea mansion.
“Obviously I'm biased, but I think it was a smart investment on behalf of the City of Peabody to get behind that project,” he said. “I already have a pretty decent history with working with the Community Development Authority in the respect that, if I say I can do something, I will be able to do it.”
In 2019, Bettencourt and the Peabody Cultural Collaborative described plans to use the mansion to house a children’s museum, but Bettencourt said even though he still feels a children’s museum would add a lot of value to the downtown area, he no longer feels it should be located at the mansion.
“I did speak to the City Council and others about that idea, but we really were looking to partner with the right person, the right company to do a project there,” he said. “And Ed's vision is terrific, and we're gonna look at other locations for the children's museum in the future.”
Greeley said from a developmental perspective, he doesn't believe the property is laid out in a way which would be conducive to a children's museum.
“It’s early colonial architecture which minimizes space allowances where children could maneuver through it comfortably effectively. Children's museum typically they're escorted by teachers, and I think just about anybody that's ever been inside of the property would probably say it's could lead to a little bit of chaos, trying to bring in all the school buses of children towards property and expect the teachers to have to chase them around all the little nooks and crannies of, You know, early, you know, wait 1800 century, building.”
Greeley also said a children’s museum would be run by a nonprofit organization which simply wouldn’t have the financial resources to completely refurbish the property and provide the TLC required to return the building to its former glory.
“A great idea in theory, but when you scrub it down, it's logistically not set up well for a museum, and it's economically not feasible,” Greeley said.
Julie Daigle, who works closely with Greeley and is the general manager of Mills 58, said Greeley’s ability to renovate historical properties while maintaining their charm is a major reason his proposal was attractive to the screening committee.
“The one thing that he's stressed all along is, he's just restoring everything," she said. "He's keeping the quality. He's got a team of people who have worked with him on the mill building that know how to do this.”
