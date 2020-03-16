Many grocers limit purchases as panic buying continues

As panic buying by consumers continued unabated over the weekend, many supermarkets and large retailers have placed purchase limits on certain items like hand sanitizers, cleaning wipes and toilet paper, amid growing concerns at the spread of coronavirus.
At Stop and Shop, there is currently a limit of five per customer on "high-demand" items such as hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes, although this may vary from store to store, according to a coronavirus update on the company's website. The restriction also applies to online sales.
The company did say, however, that it's "working diligently" with its suppliers to keep these high-demand items in stock.
Likewise, Target says it also has limits on how much toilet paper, bottled water and the like that customers can buy at once, but that is adjusted as needs require. An update from that company urges customers to consider their immediate needs, understanding that many other shoppers also want to stock up on the same goods.
Many Stop and Shop stores have also adjusted their hours to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow more time for employees to unload deliveries and stock shelves, company officials said.
Grocers across the country are taking similar measures as they urge customers against hoarding food and also increase hiring to help keep their shelves stocked. Companies are also putting more emphasis on home deliveries. Another measure they're all taking is rigorous cleaning routines both inside and outside their stores.
At the Whole Foods in Beverly over the weekend, an employee was wiping down all shopping carts and baskets at the entrance to the store as customers came and went. The company also said it was temporarily suspending in-store food sampling and demos.
On social media Monday morning, North Shore residents were actively sharing the latest from their visits to local supermarkets: Which store still had milk and bread, who had Purell, paper towels, etc.
As of Sunday, officials reported that Massachusetts has more than 160 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, about two dozen more than the previous day. More than 100 are associated with a meeting of executives of the firm Biogen at a Boston hotel last month.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.