Maple Street sidewalk expected to be cleared by Halloween

DANVERS — The scaffolding occupying the sidewalk in front of 44 Maple St. is expected to be cleared up around Halloween, Town Manager Steve Bartha said.
The construction site, which will add 10 apartments to downtown Danvers, was supposed to be cleared from the sidewalk this summer, but issues between the developer and steel supplier prompted the developer to ask for an extension from the zoning board, which was approved.
“At that point, the building envelope should be complete,” Bartha said, adding that the approval for the developer to occupy the sidewalk will expire at the end of October or the beginning of November. If the approval expires and the developer still occupies the sidewalk, the developer will be fined $300 per day the sidewalk continues to be occupied.
“But the board isn't interested in collecting,” Bartha said. “We want the builder to complete the project in a timely fashion and remove it, because it is inconvenient for locals.”
The application to develop 44 Maple St. lists Nicola Pasciuto as the owner of the property. Pasciuto could not be reached for comment late last week.
Bartha said the developer has worked on multiple projects in downtown Danvers, and he said that the future apartments at 44 Maple Street will positively add to the vision that the Town Meeting has for the town.
“It will create more options,” he said. “We would love to see retirees move downtown and new families more into the houses, and so on.”
