Marblehead Animal Shelter now open on limited basis 

The Marblehead Animal Shelter has slowly begun reopening on an appointment-only basis, with hours on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The shelter is also open, for viewing only, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evenings.
All visitors must wear masks and keep a 6-foot distance. Only one family or individual will be allowed in at any given time.
Anyone interested in adopting a particular cat on the shelter's website should submit an application online, print it out, and bring it with them to the shelter. The application is available at https://marblehead-animal-shelter.org/.
Among the cats up for adoption is Ozzie, a young adult, medium-sized male whose name — short for Oswald, Anglo-Saxon for “divine power” — fits him to a T.
A handsome gray/blue/silver short-hair, Ozzie has white boots and markings, tested negative for FIV and FeLV, is up-to-date on shots, and has been neutered and house trained. He is super friendly and affectionate.
A perfect forever home for Ozzie would be with a family that likes a personality plus kind of cat who loves to play, explore, and be loved.
To meet Ozzie at the Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., fill out an adoption application online and you will be contacted. For more information, call 781-631-8664.