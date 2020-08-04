MARBLEHEAD — With the 55th annual Marblehead Arts Festival postponed until next July, a third scholarship of $3,000 has been added to its Awards College Scholarships.
The festival’s objective is to encourage students, interested in pursuing the arts professionally, to acquire a sound academic grounding in their chosen fields. This year’s winners, all graduates of Marblehead High School, are:
Peyton Applegate, who will pursue theater at North Carolina State University with a double major in elementary education. Among her many extracurricular activities, Applegate was a member of Jefferson Forum and the Interact Club, stage manager for the Drama Club, president of the Environmental Club, and internal/external affairs manager of Serendipity Acappella. She hopes to stage manage professionally.
To Gracie Curran, goes the 2020 Warwick Foundation Scholarship. An active performing arts student, she participated in musicals and the Drama Festival, helped to lead Luminescence, an all-female a cappella group, and performed at Symphony Hall with the Massachusetts All-State Choir. She will study voice performance with a special interest in classical and opera at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.
Nia Guzman, an active contributor to the racial and artistic climate of Marblehead High School, was a leader of its Hip Hop Club and Minority Club. A National Art Honor Society student, she was an invited member of the Core Mentor team. Guzman will continue her studies at Parsons School of Design, where she hopes be active in the world of Black arts and to influence those who’ve experienced hardships as she has.
In awarding the scholarships, the criteria considered by the festival’s Scholarship Committee include financial need, academic achievements, art achievements, arts-related and other activities both in and out of school, honors and special citations received, and intended vocation.
The winners were recognized at the Marblehead High School Scholarship Graduation Awards Ceremony in June, which can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/sOI2SmHNY0Q.
