Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.