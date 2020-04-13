MARBLEHEAD — Town officials are asking a judge for permission to temporarily change the number of residents required to make up a town meeting quorum in order to pass a number of warrant articles related to next year's budget.
The Board of Selectmen voted last Tuesday to move the annual town meeting to June 29.
But with concerns about maintaining safe social distancing still likely, the board also voted to back a quorum of 30, rather than the 300 residents required for town meeting.
On Friday, the town filed a petition for an injunction that would allow the temporary reduction.
If approved, the town meeting would take up only the articles on the town meeting warrant dealing with the fiscal 2021 budget.
The remaining articles would then be taken up at a special town meeting sometime later this year, officials said.
The filing notes that while town officials also had an option to authorize a 1/12 budget on a month-to-month basis, several other communities in Massachusetts have obtained injunctions to temporarily amend or suspend bylaws related to town meetings in light of the coronavirus crisis.
The reduction would also not preclude anyone from attending and taking part in the meeting; only reduce the number required to be present in order for the meeting to take place.
