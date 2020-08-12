MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead contractor has been charged by federal prosecutors with tax fraud after allegedly under-reporting his businesses' receipts by more than $500,000 over a four-year period.
Michael Baizen, 72, the owner of Baizen Construction Consulting and Design Inc., has already reached a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office, which will recommend that he spend some time on home confinement followed by a year of supervised release, and that he pay restitution of $69,361. That's the amount of income tax he would have owed had he reported his true gross receipts for the business during those tax years, court papers show.
The charge of filing a false tax return was filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court, along with a copy of the plea agreement. Baizen waived indictment in the case.
According to court papers, for the tax years 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Baizen reported gross receipts of $143,824 for his contracting business. In fact, the business grossed $787,553.
The plea agreement notes that prosecutors took Baizen's prompt acceptance of responsibility into account when calculating the sentence they would recommend to a judge.
The case has been assigned to U.S. District Court Judge George O'Toole. A hearing has not been scheduled in the case.
Had Baizen gone to trial he could have faced up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
