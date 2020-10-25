MARBLEHEAD — Marblehead High School will return to full remote learning effective immediately after officials say more than 50 students attended a house party Friday night, Superintendent John Buckey announced Sunday.
Athletics and extracurricular activities are also postponed until Saturday, Nov. 7, Buckey wrote in a letter announcing the decision.
"I understand young people’s desire to be together, as far away from adults as possible," he wrote. "In choosing to ignore the rules set down by the Governor and our community in the pandemic, however, we are not just endangering individuals... we are also potentially harming the community at large."
Buckey said full remote learning at the high school will remain until Friday, Nov. 6. If there are no COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, hybrid high school will resume on Monday, Nov. 9.
"If we identify COVID cases during this time we may need to reassess," he said.
Buckey said students who attended the party, or those who have been in contact with party-goers, should be tested for COVID-19. He urged parents and guardians of these students to require their children to quarantine.
Families of party attendees, including siblings in other Marblehead schools, should also quarantine, he said.
The school district started the year with full remote learning and transitioned to a hybrid model for all grade levels on Oct. 5.
"We started with remote learning in MHD so that, in the event of an episode like this, we could pivot quickly to a remote model," Buckey said.
Marblehead police were called to Rockaway Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday after a neighbor called to report a loud party. Police determined the noise to be coming from a backyard, according to the police department's publicly available log. When police arrived there, about 40 teens scattered, officers wrote in the log.
Buckey said those at the party "were gathered together without social distancing or face coverings, sharing drinks and generally ignoring the standards our community has set to manage COVID-19."
"We all know this is not a new thing for teenagers," he wrote. "However, these are not ordinary times."
Buckey and Marblehead High Principal Dan Bauer notified high school families about the party in a letter on Saturday afternoon. They met with other town and school officials on Sunday to discuss the situation and decide how to proceed. Buckey also said he spoke extensively with the superintendents of the Lincoln-Sudbury and Dover-Sherborn school districts, both of which switched to remote learning after students there attended house parties.
Buckey said the house party is part of a larger pattern of behavior that can be seen across the community.
"There is a multi-pronged effort in place across town departments, leaders and citizens, and we are all working together with diligence and compliance not only to keep our schools open but to keep our businesses and restaurants open as well," he said. "This isn’t just a school conversation. This is a community conversation. And the bottom line is that what we don’t know about this situation absolutely CAN hurt us."
Buckey acknowledged that there is a case to be made for closing all of the schools in the district, but said he is focused on moving only Marblehead High to remote learning at this time because the information about the incident is specific to high school age students.
Marblehead High families will receive more information from the administration about schedules and process.
