MARBLEHEAD — Marblehead Museum & Historical Society Inc. recently received an Award of Excellence for “The Diverse History of Marblehead: A Research and Dissemination Project” from the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH).
The excellence award is part of the AASLH Leadership in History Awards, the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.
The project was undertaken by the museum to focus its efforts on studying and sharing otherwise untold stories of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) who lived and worked in what is now Marblehead.
The museum’s aim was to combat the lingering misconception that there were no slaves or Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in historic Marblehead.
The “Diverse History of Marblehead” project consists of a series of online digital resources, a database of BIPOC individuals from Marblehead, public programs, and collaborations with community organizations.
The goal of the ongoing project is to provide free, accessible historical context for residents, young and old, to help them better understand the history that has led to present issues of racial injustice and inequality throughout the nation.