MARBLEHEAD — The town of Marblehead has selected Salem police Capt. Dennis King as its next chief.
The selection was made during a Board of Selectmen meeting Wednesday evening, where King and another finalist, Peabody police Capt. Scott Richards, were on the agenda to be interviewed.
A third candidate, Boston Housing and Emergency Management Police Chief Shumeane Benford, withdrew his candidacy over the weekend, said Town Administrator Jason Silva.
Current Marblehead police Chief Robert Picariello is retiring in July.
King, a Swampscott resident, had served as acting chief in Salem for nine months after the retirement of Mary Butler last year, but he was not a candidate for the top job in Salem. He recently completed his law degree.
King said he is "super excited" to take on the new role.
"It's a great opportunity, and a nice community," said King. "I think I still feel a pull and a tie to the city, but it was the right fit at the right time."
King said he's looking forward to expanding ideas like community policing in Marblehead. "It's a great police department," said King. "They have a solid reputation in the community. They've been accredited for the past couple of years, which is no small thing. This will just be taking it to the next level."
Silva said in an email that the vote came after a "lengthy process which included significant public engagement," including public meetings, a public forum and a survey conducted by a screening committee.
That committee had narrowed the field of candidates to five, who took part in an evaluation process known as an "assessment center," which tests the ability to respond in a crisis.
Board of Selectmen Chair Jackie Belf-Becker said Thursday that King "ticked all the boxes" for her. "I think we were lucky we had two very qualified candidates," said Belf-Becker. "I think either one of them could do a very good job."
What tipped them toward King, she said, was his experience leading the Salem department, his history of engagement and working collaboratively with the community on multiple issues — in particular his work toward racial justice — and the fact that he also has a law degree.
She said the board was also impressed by Richards.
Richards is a veteran officer who oversees many of the day-to-day functions of the Peabody police department.
Silva said the vote to offer the job to King was unanimous. The offer is contingent on a physical and other pre-employment requirements and reaching an agreement on contract terms.
In an email to the town, Benford said he is encouraged by what he called preliminary investments in his vision for what equitable policing will look like in Boston in the future and wants to continue to play a role in that process.
Benford was recently tapped by Boston's acting mayor, Kim Janey, to co-chair a task force looking into the process of hiring and promotions in the Boston Police Department in the wake of controversy over the selection of Dennis White as police commissioner there despite a history of domestic abuse allegations.
