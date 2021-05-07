MARBLEHEAD — Police say they are investigating multiple incidents of "hateful" and "vulgar" graffiti that were found scrawled in different locations in town last weekend.
In a press release, Marblehead Chief Robert Picariello briefly outlined three different incidents where graffiti was found on Saturday and Sunday. Police are actively investigating, and they are seeking the public's help in tracking down the culprits.
Picariello said officers responded to Crocker Park, on Front Street, on Sunday around 6:50 a.m., following a report of graffiti found on a path. They arrived to find "vulgar" graffiti scrawled in large block letters in black spray paint on one of the pathways. Picariello did not elaborate further on the graffiti.
Officers searched the area but didn't find any suspicious individuals; however, the incident was similar to graffiti that had been discovered at two other locations on Saturday, according to police.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on May 1, Marblehead officers headed to Warren Road, near Ware Pond, on a report that someone spray-painted antisemitic and racist graffiti in white paint on a boardwalk there.
And then at 10:50 a.m., police also went to the vicinity of 31 Village St. after antisemitic language was found spray-painted in large block letters with black paint under a bridge.
Police say they believe all three incidents may be related, and anyone with information or who has noticed suspicious activity in these areas should call Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.
"This type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community," Picariello said. "I want to thank the residents that brought these incidents to our attention. We take all reports of hateful actions, racism and anti-Semitism extremely seriously and we will continue our investigation into these matters."