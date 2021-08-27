MARBLEHEAD — The town's police force will soon have two new officers, although their names are familiar ones.
Earlier this week, the Board of Selectmen unanimously approved "conditional offers of employment" for Charles Sweeney, son of Marblehead police Lt. Sean Sweeney; and Owen Picariello, the son of retired Marblehead Chief Robert Picariello. The meeting was held remotely Wednesday night.
The situation did raise some questions from residents on how Marblehead conducted its hiring process, where a desire for diversity had been expressed, but then both positions were being filled by two candidates whose fathers were veteran members of the force.
Marblehead resident Laurie Barham, who told selectmen she believes the younger Sweeney and Picariello "are both fine, young men," still questioned the process.
"I believe it was in January you were discussing the need for greater diversity on the police force and this was something that everybody in conversation — including the Selectpersons — were concerned at the time," Barham said. "Now we're recruiting two more white men who both have very familiar legacy names."
The answer is that it's actually outside the town's hands, according to new police Chief Dennis King.
"Both of their fathers happened to be police officers," King said. "I commend anyone that wants to get into public service and wants to be a police officer, and I trust Civil Service to produce the names for me to pick from; and that's how we pick them."
The Marblehead chief's job was removed from Civil Service in 2011, but not the rest of the department. The state agency oversees the hiring and promotion process for officers. When the department has an opening, it gets a list of eligible candidates from Civil Service who are ranked primarily by their exam scores, and the department makes its hires from there, explained King. Military veterans get priority, along with those who live in town. All other candidates are just ranked by score.
"Civil Service sends us eligible candidates based on the Civil Service test, after we make a request to hire," King said. "The first thing you have to do is give them an opportunity to sign if they're interested in the job, and...the ones interested in the job fill out an application."
After that, candidates go through background checks, an oral board interview and more. Scores are generated, and the top-ranked candidates get offered the jobs, according to King.
After starting with 13 candidates, only three completed the process — Picariello, Sweeney and a third candidate whose name wasn't publicly released — King explained. Sweeney ranked first as a veteran, and both he and Picariello are Marblehead residents. Details on the third candidate weren't available.
Both hires fill open spots from retirements, King said.
The officers will receive conditional offers, and have to undergo psychological and medical tests. If they pass, they take a spot at the police academy to begin training, likely early next year, according to King. The base pay rate for a new Marblehead officer is $1,034.75 per week.
King said the other option to this process is removing the department from Civil Service.
"I understand that you have a list," Barham told King Wednesday night. "How will you look for or try to bring in greater diversity in the future so that we don't have a police force of 29 or 30 white men, all of whom have familiar names that are old and well-recognized around Marblehead?"
Barham later asked if a bylaw could be changed, to which King said it's ultimately up to town leaders whether to be in Civil Service. Making the change, which was discussed in recent years in nearby Swampscott, would mean officer hires and discipline would solely be the town's responsibility.
Speaking with The Salem News on Thursday, King says he has no intention of proposing a switch.
"As an officer, it (Civil Service) allows for due process. There are things that are part of it promotion-wise. It sets standards," King said. "Whether or not there's a more effective, fair, efficient process for hiring, firing and discipline — and I have my faith in Civil Service... There would be opportunities for it to improve, and I think everybody would agree with that — but I have faith in it, and am also willing to take on a conversation about it."
