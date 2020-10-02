MARBLEHEAD — Marblehead police have once again turned to the public for help identifying the culprits behind the theft of a sign, releasing home surveillance video of a woman taking a "Back the Blue" sign from the front of a Reed Street home.
The department received an email shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the department's publicly-available log, indicating that a "Back the Blue" sign had been taken for a fourth time on Thursday and giving permission to share that information on social media.
Police released the video on their Facebook page a short time later, describing "one very frustrated family" whose signs have been damaged, destroyed or stolen multiple times. Police also asked for the public's help in identifying the three people on the video.
"While some incidents have taken place during the cover of darkness, this most recent and brazen one took place in broad daylight," the post said. "While not crimes of the century, damaging/destroying someone’s personal property is still a crime and of course stealing is also still a crime," the post continued. "The fact that a cardboard sign has a relatively low dollar value does not change the fact that it belongs to someone and taking it is just plain wrong."
Earlier this year, in June, police posted surveillance images of a man approaching and damaging the "Black Lives Matter" banner outside the Unitarian Universalist Church on Mugford Street. They subsequently sought charges against a man in connection with the incident.
The department's logs contain numerous other complaints about signs; for example, a woman on Atlantic Avenue reported last month that someone had altered her "Black Lives Matter" sign to say "White." And last week, the owners of a popular restaurant posted their complaint about a man holding what they consider to be an offensive sign near the sidewalk where they've been offering outdoor service during the pandemic.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them through department's non-emergency number, 781-631-1212.
