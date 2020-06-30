Marblehead Rotary inducts new president

MARBLEHEAD — Arthur Schwartz was officially inducted as president of the Marblehead Rotary Club on June 25, but by then he had already led the group through a pandemic.
Schwartz had served as acting president since March, taking the reins a week before the statewide shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"As acting president, Schwartz became the 'compass' who guided the 85 members through the uncharted territories of isolation," according to a statement from the club announcing Schwartz's installation. "He took on a critical role to make sure that Rotary would continue doing what it does best, connect with community members to offer support where it’s needed."
Schwartz led the club in a joint effort with the Council on Aging that secured a three-month supply of food for the town's elderly in need. The club is also co-sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive with the Lynch/Van Otterloo YMCA this July. Under Schwartz's leadership, the club continued to work with the Marblehead Interact Club to meet the challenge to fund a toilet/latrine project in Mewat, India.
A Marblehead native, Schwartz joined Marblehead Rotary in 2012 and managed the club's public relations in 2014. Within Rotary, he has been named a Paul Harris Fellow and a member of the Paul Harris Society, and he is a major donor to the Rotary Foundation.
Schwartz is a graduate of Rutgers College and earned his Master of Business Administration at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He serves on or advises the boards of several organizations, including Marblehead Little Theatre, Marblehead Bank, and the Northeast Badminton Association. An international badminton umpire and national referee, Schwartz has officiated world championship and Olympic qualifying badminton tournaments. He is principal at Bluestone Capital, a private family real estate entity.
Schwartz lives in Marblehead with his wife of 30 years, Rosann, and two dogs, Kiki and Cooper. The couple have two grown children, Emily and Matt.